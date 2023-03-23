Bangor area orgs provide free furniture for those in need

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - It sounds too good to be true - free furniture, household essentials and adaptive equipment for Mainers in need.

It’s just another day for the Welcome to Housing Home Goods Bank and the Old Town Elks.

The organizations teamed up to provide four carloads of donations ranging from furniture to cookware to towels and more.

We have such a demand, and we work with over 60 agencies, so this is going to be a huge help,” founder Chris Olsen said. “We do kitchen, bed and bath, we even have medical and adaptive equipment. We’ve had everything from Hoyer Lifts to hospital beds to wheelchairs, and it’s all free.”

The home goods bank has received funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and partners with 60 agencies.

The people they serve don’t need to provide vouchers, and they say that beyond that, there’s a sense of empathy.

“A lot of people don’t understand people in need,” Bangor resident Connie Elston said. “They kind of make it like, ‘Oh, they just don’t want to work. They don’t want this and that,’ but that’s not how it is. People have hard times and this place gives you the help that you need. And they are respectful. They don’t put you down or make you feel like you’re not worth it.”

“People call us a low barrier,” Olsen said. “We help anyone and everyone in need.”

“It doesn’t surprise me,” Elston said. “It feels good, but you wonder what makes them do it, and how important it is to them as well.”

“The Elks are a group of helpers,” member Lizz Cousins said. “When we have a meeting, all we get are solutions to problems. It’s all about helping the community and helping each other.

“The fact that we were here when people came in to grab stuff and and they could just have stuff for their new home to really make it what they need and what they want, is so heartwarming. I hope that so many more people can come and get help.”

Anyone in need can contact the Home Goods Bank at welcometohousing.com or on social media.

Volunteers are also welcome.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.