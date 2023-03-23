2 arrested after drug bust in Lee
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE, Maine (WABI) - Two people were arrested after a drug bust Wednesday night in Lee.
Tom Severance, 27 of Lee and 36-year-old Pedro Manuel Sanchez Lugo of the Dominican Republic are both charged with aggravated drug trafficking.
Authorities say the search of a home on Lee Road turned up about half pound of fentanyl along with $20,000 in suspected drug proceeds.
Investigators say they also found a number of guns.
The MDEA says the street value of the fentanyl is $37,000
Lugo is being held at the Penobscot County Jail with no bail.
Bail for Severance was set at 35,000 cash.
