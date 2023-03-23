2 arrested after drug bust in Lee

Two people were arrested after a drug bust in Lee.
Two people were arrested after a drug bust in Lee.(MDEA)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE, Maine (WABI) - Two people were arrested after a drug bust Wednesday night in Lee.

Tom Severance, 27 of Lee and 36-year-old Pedro Manuel Sanchez Lugo of the Dominican Republic are both charged with aggravated drug trafficking.

Tom Severance, 27, of Lee and Pedro Manuel Sanchez Lugo, 36, of the Dominican Republic.
Tom Severance, 27, of Lee and Pedro Manuel Sanchez Lugo, 36, of the Dominican Republic.(Penobscot County Jail)

Authorities say the search of a home on Lee Road turned up about half pound of fentanyl along with $20,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

Investigators say they also found a number of guns.

The MDEA says the street value of the fentanyl is $37,000

Lugo is being held at the Penobscot County Jail with no bail.

Bail for Severance was set at 35,000 cash.

