Two indicted for Bangor robbery

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two people have been indicted related to a January Bangor robbery.

Ronald Cote, 42, of Brewer was indicted on robbery, kidnapping, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and drug possession charges.

Nicole Ford, 42, of Bangor was indicted on the same charges plus drug trafficking.

Bangor Police say they were flagged down by a 40-year-old man running down the street who claimed he’d been robbed inside a home on Center Street.

Bangor Police went to that residence with a warrant and arrested Cote.

Ford was arrested later in the month.

