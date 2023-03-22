Two indicted for Bangor robbery

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two people have been indicted related to a January Bangor robbery.

Ronald Cote, 42, of Brewer was indicted on robbery, kidnapping, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and drug possession charges.

Nicole Ford, 42, of Bangor was indicted on the same charges plus drug trafficking.

Bangor Police say they were flagged down by a 40-year-old man running down the street who claimed he’d been robbed inside a home on Center Street.

Bangor Police went to that residence with a warrant and arrested Cote.

Ford was arrested later in the month.

