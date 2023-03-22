TSA stops passenger from bringing loaded gun onto plane in Bangor

By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Transportation Security Administration officers say they stopped a passenger from carrying a loaded firearm onto a plane on Monday at Bangor International Airport.

TSA officers say they found the gun in a 57-year-old man’s carry-on bag.

Bangor police responded and discovered a loaded .380 caliber firearm along with six rounds.

The man told police he forgot the firearm was in his bag.

He was eventually escorted back to his vehicle by Bangor police to secure the firearm.

Officials say this was the second firearm detected at a Bangor International Airport security checkpoint this year.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

