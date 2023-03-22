Trial of Orrington man charged in 2019 Bangor shooting continues

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The trial of an Orrington man accused of shooting another man nearly four years ago in downtown Bangor continued on Wednesday.

The man who was shot that night took the stand Wednesday afternoon.

Jordan Bishop is charged with attempted murder and multiple assault charges.

Police say he shot the victim multiple times.

Bishop was arrested shortly after it happened.

The incident happened outside of a restaurant on the corner of Harlow and Franklin Streets in May of 2019.

In the state’s examination, the victim recalled the moments just before and after he was shot.

He said he ran back inside the restaurant and dove down a stairwell before finding law enforcement.

In the cross examination the victim testified he first saw Bishop when he thought that Bishop may have been breaking into his truck.

Upon a closer look he said he realized Bishop was urinating on the truck.

The victim said he tried to reason with him before realizing how intoxicated he was.

The victim also said he and others attempted to deescalate the situation before Bishop became combative and they used physical force.

The victim stated he didn’t call the police because he felt as though that decision belonged to the owner of the restaurant.

The trial is set to resume on Thursday.

