Ribbon cutting for United Way of Kennebec Valley in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - United Way of Kennebec Valley had a ribbon cutting at mid Maine chamber this afternoon.

The organization works as a community convener and partners with 49 non profit programs to help them resolve their various causes through fundraising.

Each year, they raise money that goes towards initiatives such as health care investments, education or financial stability.

Last year, they raised over 1.8 million dollars that went towards the serving the community.

“we’re really hopeful that by being in this community, people will see our signs and feel like they can stop by, say hi to us, tell us about the challenges they’re seeing in the community and really talk to us about how we can work together to collaboratively solve those issues because that’s what we’re here for. We are not just a fundraiser. We are a convener, we are a collaborator of their causes in this community that are really coming up and we want to work together to solve the issues that we’re seeing,” Courtney Yeager, President and CEO of the organization said.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.