Rain & Snow On Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will continue to keep us under mostly clear skies for the first half of the night. Clouds will begin to move in closer to midnight and a rain/snow mix will begin to move in with an approaching low. Overnight temperatures will be mostly in the 20s and low 30s with a SE wind 5-15 mph.

A series of low-pressure systems will impact the later part of the week. The first low will arrive late overnight. This low looks to be similar to the low we had on Friday of last week. Snow is expected in the mountains with a rain/snow mix for the foothills and Central Highlands and all rain closer to the coast. There will be the chance for accumulating snow, especially in the County.

Expected precipitation type on Thursday. (WABI)

Anywhere from 3-6″ will be possible for Aroostook County with totals tapering off quickly as you go south. The Greenville & Millinocket region should only expect 1-2″. Closer to Bangor all rain is likely and anywhere that does see rain should expect totals ranging from 0.25″ to 0.50″. Breezy SE winds along the coast Thursday gusting up to 25 mph.

Best chance for any accumulations on Thursday will be over the north. (WABI)

The first low will move out Thursday evening and high pressure will move in on Friday. Expect more sunshine and highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds will turn out of the NW and will be breezy gusting up to 25 mph.

A few adjustments to the weekend forecast. The first being the FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been dropped for Saturday but remains in place for Sunday. Our second low pressure system will move in during the early evening hours on Saturday and will continue to have impacts into Sunday. There has been more agreement in the track and the timing of the low. It does appear the center of the low will track across the Gulf of Maine. This would bring wet heavy snow to most of the region. There will be a chance for some mixing along the coast. Plows, shovels & snowblowers will be needed. The greatest impacts should be expected from Saturday night into the first half of Sunday. This is when the heaviest snow will fall, and the strongest ENE winds are expected. Gusts along the coast could reach up to 40 mph with inland areas only gusting to 30 mph.

Strongest winds this weekend will be Saturday night into Sunday as gusts will range from 30-40 mph. (WABI)

Snowfall totals will be highest away from the coastline. As of right now 4-8″ will be possible inland and only 2-4″ closer to the coastline.

Early stab at the snowfall forecast Saturday night into Sunday. (WABI)

Old Man Winter does not appear to be done with us after this weekend. It looks like our active weather pattern with several chances for snow will continue into next week.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds later in the night with a rain/snow mix arriving after midnight. Lows in the 20s & 30s with a SE wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Snow over the north with rain closer to the Interstate and coastline. Highs in the 30s and low 40s. SE winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 20-30 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Breezy NW winds gusting up to 30 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds for much of the day with snow arriving after sunset. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Snow & gusty winds continue and are expected to taper off later in the day. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY: A mixture of sun & clouds with highs ranging from the upper 30s to the mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

