North Yarmouth firefighters rescue cat from tree

NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - Firefighters often get asked if they really rescue cats from trees. Short answer is, yes.

On Tuesday, firefighters in North Yarmouth rescued a scared cat that was stuck in a tree.

Firefighters say this was an easy rescue overall.

A firefighter climbed up a ladder and reached out to the cat.

They say the cat simply walked down his arm and sat on his shoulder.

