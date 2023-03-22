North Yarmouth firefighters rescue cat from tree

On Tuesday, firefighters in North Yarmouth rescued a scared cat that was stuck in a tree.
On Tuesday, firefighters in North Yarmouth rescued a scared cat that was stuck in a tree.(North Yarmouth Fire Rescue)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - Firefighters often get asked if they really rescue cats from trees. Short answer is, yes.

On Tuesday, firefighters in North Yarmouth rescued a scared cat that was stuck in a tree.

Firefighters say this was an easy rescue overall.

A firefighter climbed up a ladder and reached out to the cat.

They say the cat simply walked down his arm and sat on his shoulder.

Nice job done by all!

I often get asked, do you guys actually rescue cats in a tree? The simple answer is yes we do as part of our job. I can...

Posted by North Yarmouth Fire Rescue on Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock

Latest News

Maine Science Festival
Maine Science Festival returns to Bangor
True North Theatre presents "Silent Sky"
True North Theatre presents "Silent Sky"
Healthy Living with Northern Light Health: Orthopedics
Healthy Living with Northern Light Health: Orthopedics
Earlier this month, Cape Elizabeth native, Trevor Maxwell went to D.C. to call on Congress to...
‘I feel strong’: Maine colorectal cancer survivor shares story, encourages colonoscopy screenings