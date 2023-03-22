North Yarmouth firefighters rescue cat from tree
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - Firefighters often get asked if they really rescue cats from trees. Short answer is, yes.
On Tuesday, firefighters in North Yarmouth rescued a scared cat that was stuck in a tree.
Firefighters say this was an easy rescue overall.
A firefighter climbed up a ladder and reached out to the cat.
They say the cat simply walked down his arm and sat on his shoulder.
Nice job done by all!
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.