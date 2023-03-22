New Details about Double Bank Robberies on Monday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine - New details in the pair of Aroostook County bank robberies separated by less than 30 minutes Monday.

Court documents obtained by our sister station, WAGM, illustrate the 15 charges that 35-year-old Angel Montes of Presque Isle is accused of - including nine counts of terrorizing.

According to the Maine State Police narrative report, Montes went into the Aroostook Savings and Loan in Presque Isle demanding money and claimed he would detonate a bomb if staff didn’t cooperate.

Deputies then received the call of an active robbery at Katahdin Trust in Mars Hill.

When they arrived, they were told the man possibly involved was now at the IGA.

Police arrested Montes after a brief pursuit on foot.

In all, more than $63,000 was stolen.

Montes was arraigned Tuesday with bail set at $200,000.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.