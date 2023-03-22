New Details about Double Bank Robberies on Monday

Aroostook Savings and Loan
Aroostook Savings and Loan(WAGM)
By WAGM and Tom Krosnowski
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine - New details in the pair of Aroostook County bank robberies separated by less than 30 minutes Monday.

Court documents obtained by our sister station, WAGM, illustrate the 15 charges that 35-year-old Angel Montes of Presque Isle is accused of - including nine counts of terrorizing.

According to the Maine State Police narrative report, Montes went into the Aroostook Savings and Loan in Presque Isle demanding money and claimed he would detonate a bomb if staff didn’t cooperate.

Deputies then received the call of an active robbery at Katahdin Trust in Mars Hill.

When they arrived, they were told the man possibly involved was now at the IGA.

Police arrested Montes after a brief pursuit on foot.

In all, more than $63,000 was stolen.

Montes was arraigned Tuesday with bail set at $200,000.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock

Latest News

Chance For Rain & Snow Thursday
Electrical Technology career fair at Kennebec Valley Community College
Electrical Technology career and networking day at Kennebec Valley Community College
Maple syrup from Back Ridge Sugar House in Winterport, Maine
In Winterport, maple syrup production runs in the family
Maine
Maine’s largest city opens new homeless shelter