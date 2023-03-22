Man killed after car leaves roadway, crashes into tree in Lincoln County

By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Maine (WMTW) - Authorities have identified a man who died after his car hit a tree in Lincoln County Monday Night.

According to officials Kenneth Chasse, 64, of South Bristol, was heading south on Route 129 when his car left the roadway and hit a tree on the shoulder.

An off-duty firefighter spotted the crash and called emergency responders to the scene just south of Wood Duck Lane.

Officials say Chasse was not wearing his seatbelt, but his airbags did deploy.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Brendan Kane at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 207-882-7332 or by email at bkane@lincolnso.me.

