Maine veterans’ nonprofit celebrates $150K raised, new documentary

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Mason’s Brewing Company in Brewer was the spot for a documentary premiere years in the making for one local nonprofit.

The Stand By to Fly Initiative grew from from the Trident Armory’s annual benefit shooting match in Hampden.

They’ve raised more than $150,000 for six organizations across Maine - the Windy Warrior Project, Maine Veterans Project, Summit Project, K9s on the Front Line, House in the Woods and the Travis Mills Foundation.

Tuesday night was the premiere of the team’s documentary, produced by Bangor’s XVU Systems.

It reflects on five years of work - with more still to come.

”This is an event that, about five years ago, was embarked on to really give back to veterans,” Stand By to Fly Initiative President Zachary Greenier said. “Veterans have given so much to us and not really asked for anything in return. It’s a way for us to enjoy the sport that we love and give back to Maine veterans.”

You can find information on this year’s Stand By to Fly match and watch the documentary on standbytofly.org and on social media.

