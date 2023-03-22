Maine Science Festival returns to Bangor

Maine Science Festival
Maine Science Festival(Connor Magliozzi)
By Sierra Whaley
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’re looking to exercise your brain, the 2023 Maine Science Festival will be the perfect opportunity!

The free program welcomes people of all ages to the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor starting on March 22 through March 26.

The program runs annually through the Maine Discover Museum based out of Bangor.

Executive Director Kate Dickerson explained why this event is unique to the Pine Tree state.

“The team has put together a remarkable five days,” said Dickerson. “We have trivia, a field trip day, science on tap, tech night, and then a whole weekend of events.”

Dickerson said most adults who attend the festival with their children end up having a great time because there’s activities for everyone.

Event organizers recruit scientists from across the state to highlight science done only in Maine.

Dickerson wants people to understand that you don’t need to leave the state to enhance your knowledge, because the most unique findings in vacationland are right in our backyards.

“All to often, adults think it’s too bad my kid has to leave the state to go do something science related, and we’re here to say that’s not true,” said Dickerson.

If you’re looking for the full schedule of events for the week going into the weekend, you can visit https://www.mainesciencefestival.org/

