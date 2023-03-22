Maine inmate dies in Mountain View Correctional Facility

By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, Maine (WABI) - An inmate has died at the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston.

The Department of Corrections says 55-year-old Aaron Chadbourne of Palmyra died early Tuesday morning.

State Police, the Attorney General and the Medical Examiner were notified per policy.

Chadbourne’s death was attended by medical personnel.

He had been serving an arson sentence with his earliest release set for December 2026.

