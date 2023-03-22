Livermore Falls town manager to return after nearly three months on administrative leave

LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (WMTW) - The Town Manager in Livermore Falls is returning to duty this week after she was placed on administrative leave for several months.

City leaders and Portland-based law firm Murray Plumb & Murray have been working to determine if Amanda Allen’s actions led to the city not requesting an EMS license renewal for the town’s fire department this past winter.

At the time, Allen cited a lack of certified staff in the fire department, but residents and first responders told WMTW News that was not the case.

After the town’s select board voted to place Allen on administrative leave pending an investigation during an executive session, the board also voted to select Deputy Clerk Alexander Pawson as interim town manager.

Pawson then immediately voted to install an acting fire chief, a position that had been vacant since December.

The loss of the license paralyzed the fire department’s ability to properly respond to emergency calls. In early January, the town entered into a temporary agreement with neighboring towns to have their first responders cover emergency calls in Livermore Falls.

Tuesday, WMTW News 8 learned that Amanda Allen will return fully to the role of town manager starting Wednesday.

Interim Town Manager Alexander Pawson says that the town won’t comment on personnel matters, nor can he provide information about decisions relating her Allen’s administrative leave.

Pawson did say the fire department is working to reach full staffing levels and that it will remain “autonomous” from the town manager’s office.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.