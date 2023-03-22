Jeremy Peña gearing up for second season with Houston Astros

HOUSTON, Texas (WABI) - Former Maine shortstop Jeremy Peña’s rookie season with the Houston Astros saw him win the World Series along with MVP awards in the final two rounds of their playoff run and an American League Gold Glove award at his position.

Now, it’s a brand-new season. Peña and his teammates are ready to start on a new title run.

“The focus is still to use this time to get better and get ready for the season. I wouldn’t say confidence has ever been an issue. I’ve always been confident playing this game. I would say I’m a little more comfortable with the guys. These guys were already winners before I even showed up. These guys had been doing it way before I showed up. I was just happy to be a part of it,” said Peña.

A new focus for him in 2023 is taking care of his body.

“Last year, towards the end of the year I felt like I was getting a little tired. So this year, we worked on a couple things with a more routine base knowing what I have to do in season to stay on top of my game. The mindset is to keep getting better, keep winning ball games, and make it to the playoffs and have a deep run again,” said Peña.

The Astros look to be World Series contenders once again.

“We just turn the page. Last year is last year. We have a new year coming up. We already enjoyed it. We celebrated, but now it’s time to lock back in. Now, we have a new goal, which is to go back and hopefully win it again,” said Peña.

Peña’s Gold Glove was the first for an Astros rookie, and he was the first rookie ever to win one at shortstop.

