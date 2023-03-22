Flagpole under consideration halted by vote

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - By a 63-to-17 vote, local residents on Tuesday temporarily halted consideration of any proposal to build a massive flagpole nearly 1,500 feet tall.

More than 100 people attended the meeting in the gym at the town’s former school, which is now occupied by the local town office and by Wreaths Across America.

Columbia Falls currently doesn’t have any land use ordinances other than those required by the state for shoreland zones.

The moratorium will allow time for the town to create some, controlling development for the first time.

