Brewer man indicted for Bangor parking lot kidnapping

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Brewer man charged with kidnapping after a January incident in the parking lot outside a Bangor store was indicted Wednesday.

Colby Cooper, 21, was indicted for kidnapping, domestic violence assault, criminal restraint and eluding and failing to stop for an officer.

Police said he forced a woman into a vehicle outside the store.

Police eventually caught up with Cooper on I-395 where he was taken into custody.

In court, the prosecution said multiple witnesses reported the argument in the parking lot started over a Nintendo Switch and escalated.

Cooper later disputed how the argument began.

