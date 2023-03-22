Bethel poet honored with White House humanities medal

The White House is pictured in this photo from July 25, 2005.
The White House is pictured in this photo from July 25, 2005.(Pixabay)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WABI) - One Mainer received one of our nation’s highest honors at the White House.

Bethel native Richard Blanco received the National Humanities Medal from President Biden Tuesday afternoon.

Senator Susan Collins pointed to the award-winning poet, professor and public speaker’s works across Bethel and nationwide.

Blanco has lived in Bethel for 15 years.

He had been to Washington before, reading an original poem at President Obama’s 2013 inauguration.

Other Humanities Medal recipients this year include Mindy Kaling, Bruce Springsteen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Vera Wang.

