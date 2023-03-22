Bangor Humane Society holding 3rd Annual Imperfectly Perfect Pet Portraits fundraiser

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve found yourself ever wanting a poorly drawn portrait of your pet, you may be in luck.

The Bangor Humane Society is holding its 3rd Annual Imperfectly Perfect Pet Portraits fundraiser.

With a combination of local artists and staff channeling their inner Picasso, you may find yourself with a masterpiece or something a little more “ruff.”

Money raised from the event goes towards supporting the shelter’s day-to-day operation.

“There are definitely people that wait all year for this event and say on Facebook through their comments, oh my gosh, this is such a great fundraiser. Here’s my photo, take my money, which is fantastic. And the artists honestly really love it, especially when we can get children involved in it. And they can have a sense of accomplishment with giving back to the community in a way that they’re able. It’s a pretty special thing,” said Kathryn Ravenscraft, director of development and communication at the humane society.

To join just go to the humane society’s Facebook page and follow the instructions.

Submissions will be taken until March 27.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.