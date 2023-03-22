Bangor Firefighter’s Chili & Chowder Cook Off returns March 23rd

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The three-year wait is nearly over as one local tradition is set to make its return.

Thursday night from 6-9 p.m., Bangor Firefighter’s Chili & Chowder Cook Off will make its comeback at Hollywood Casino.

Admission is $10 per person and comes with unlimited tastings.

The money raised helps fund the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Northern New England. ”Ten bucks gets you all the samples you can eat throughout the night. We’ve got a whole bunch of different chilies and a whole bunch of different chowders. So even if you’re not a fan of one or the other, chances are you’re going to be able to find something you like,” said Jared Bowden of the Bangor Fire Department.

“There truly is a little something for everybody,” Bowden added.

The event is put on by the International Association of Firefighters. The organization is credited as the MDA’s biggest supporter since 1954 as they’ve raised over $750 million dollars since then.

