41st Battle of Maine Martial Arts Championship set for Saturday

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - The 41st Battle of Maine Martial Arts Championship is set for Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at Champions Fitness Club at 30 Elm Plaza in Waterville.

There will be more than 120 divisions in action at the event.

Competitors are training at Huard’s Martial Arts on 234 Clinton Ave. in Winslow for the showdown.

It’s an event that gives them a statewide proving ground.

“It was just something that all of the students really enjoyed. The kids love preparing for it, and all the students just really enjoy the competition. It’s been going quite a while now, so we’re excited. We have some who are four years old starting and some competing who are in their 70s,” said Mark Huard, promoter.

Not only will there be strong fighting competitions, but $1 of every ticket sold benefits the Maine Children’s Cancer Program.

Tickets are $10 at the door with the event running from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

