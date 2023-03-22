17 immigrants arrested at Lisbon Falls home

LISBON, Maine (WMTW) - Federal and local officials arrested 17 immigrants at a home in Lisbon Falls.

At around 8 p.m., Tuesday, local police and U.S. Border Patrol agents conducted an investigation at a large home at 93 Main Street in Lisbon Falls, officials say.

Police Chief Ryan McGee says criminal charges are expected through Border Patrol, and no further information will be released about the immigrants themselves.

The subjects were brought to detention centers in Rangeley.

Lisbon Police and the Border Patrol agents were assisted by the Androscoggin and Oxford County Sheriff’s Offices.

