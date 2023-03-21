Train carrying ‘limestone slurry’ derails in Androscoggin County, deputies confirm

By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT
WALES, Maine (WMTW) - Images out of Wales, Maine show a train derailed from the track. Ivy Work shared images from the scene showing four cars derailed.

According to the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office, the derailment was reported just before 4 p.m. Monday.

In total, four cars derailed. Officials say the train that derailed was carrying “non-hazardous limestone slurry” from a quarry.

Officials add none of the limestone slurry was spilled and there is no risk to the public.

No one was injured in the derailment. According to the sheriff’s office, a conductor and one other operator were on the train at the time.

CSX Rail, the company that operates the rail cars, says their crews are working to re-rail the cars, and are expected to have the area cleared on Tuesday. A CSX spokesperson said the company “appreciates the patience of our neighbors” while crews work.

Police announced Tuesday morning that Leeds Junction Road in Wales and Greene would be closed to all traffic from about 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. while crews worked on the derailed cars.

