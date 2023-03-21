Opposing organizations ban together in Belfast to help the community

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Rival organizations are coming together in Waldo County to lend a hand.

The Belfast Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Belfast Masons are joining forces to help American Legion Post 43 in Belfast.

The legion post has been in need of a new furnace for some time now.

“I spoke with a member on the phone today just trying to inquire an exact date. And he told me he became a member in 1963. And the furnace was here when he came, so it is old. We do a lot of functions in here, we rent the hall, we have music festivals coming in here, we bring in bands. This year, we were able to open it up for a warming shelter,” said Randi Morse, American Legion Post #42 Ladies Auxiliary.

The VFW and the Masonic Lodge have been working to bridge the decades old rift.

And as the local legion has served various purposes in the community, the organizations have made the assistance into their common goal.

“So, there has been a big rivalry since before our time and this is nationwide, not just here in Maine and that’s before our generation. None of us really know how it developed or why it developed, but we’re going to set the standard and show that all veterans have been working together,” said Jim Roberts, Belfast VFW commander.

Folks at the legion are happy to see the community help Post 43, so they can, in turn, help veterans and beyond.

“It feels awesome, it’s, you know, that’s why we’re here, we’re here to help the community and help our veterans and just seeing anybody step up to do any of that is is a great feeling. I mean, that’s, that’s why we’re part of these organizations so we can help, and it’s nice to see everybody coming together to help ourselves, it’s, it’s an awesome feeling,” said Nick Morse, American Legion Post #42 commander.

Bill Bruns, who is a member of the VFW, American Legion, and the Masonic Lodge in Belfast, says that this wave of support throughout is the culmination of kindness.

“One of the biggest things is it takes a village. And we’re, we’re looking to help as many people as we can. And when we find an organization that needed help, nobody hesitated. And I hope people in other communities feel the same way and they all start working together and we all help each other. We’re still healing after the pandemic. And it’s nice to see people so quick, even if they’re struggling to give what they can to volunteer. And it’s just it’s an amazing thing to see. And that’s what makes Mainers special,” said Bruns.

Tuesday, they donated $2,000 towards the furnace.

If you’re interested in donating to the fund, you can reach out of the Belfast American Legion Post 43 Facebook page.

You can also mail donations to:

Belfast American Legion Post 43

Attn. Furnace Fund

143 Church St.

Belfast, ME 04915

