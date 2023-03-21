Officials identify man killed in Hermon crash

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the man killed this weekend after a crash in Hermon.

It happened Sunday morning in the area of Route 2 and Coldbrook Road near Maine Recovery.

Officials say the vehicle driven by 22-year-old Matthew Sforza of Hermon left the road, hit an embankment, a utility pole, and a small business property.

The vehicle continued to roll several times before coming to a stop.

Officials say Sforza was ejected and died at the scene.

They say he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says speed and road conditions appear to be factors in the crash.

