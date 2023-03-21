A Nice Spring Wednesday Before Changes Arrive

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will move out of the mountains and towards the coast into the evening. A few light rain/snow showers will be possible as the front passes. The rest of the night will consist of partly cloudy skies with lows ranging from the teens north to the upper 20s closer to the coast.

High pressure to our north on Wednesday will bring mostly sunny skies to the region. Temperatures will be cooler than Tuesday, but still expecting mild highs in the 30s and 40s. Clouds will begin to increase during the evening ahead of our next approaching system.

A series of low-pressure systems will impact the later part of the week. The first low will arrive late Wednesday night and will stick around into Thursday. This low looks to be similar to the low we had on Friday of last week. Snow is expected in the mountains with a rain/snow mix for the foothills and Central Highlands and all rain along the coast. There will be the chance for accumulating snow, especially in the County. Anywhere from 4-8″ will be possible for Aroostook County with totals tapering off quickly as you go south. The Greenville & Millinocket region should only expect 1-2″. Closer to Bangor all rain is likely and anywhere that does see rain should expect totals ranging from 0.25″ to 0.50″.

Greatest totals will be over Aroostook County and quickly decrease towards the south. (WABI)

The first low will move out Thursday evening and high pressure will move in on Friday. Expect more sunshine and highs in the low to mid 40s.

A pair of FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS have been issued for Saturday & Sunday for Inland and Coastal areas. Our second low pressure system will move in during the afternoon on Saturday and will continue to have impacts into Sunday. There has been more agreement in the track and the timing of the low. It does appear the center of the low will track across the Gulf of Maine. This would bring wet heavy snow to most of the region. Plows, shovels & snow blowers will be needed. The greatest impacts should be expected from Saturday night into the first half of Sunday. This is when the heaviest snow will fall, and the strongest ENE winds are expected.

Accumulating snow & gusty winds expected Saturday afternoon into Sunday. (WABI)

Old Man Winter does not appear to be done with us after this weekend. It looks like our active weather pattern with several chances for snow will continue into next week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with light rain/snow showers ending early. Lows ranging from the upper teens north to the 20s along the coast. NW wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. NW winds becoming SW 5-10 mph. Clouds arrive later in the day.

THURSDAY: Snow over the north with rain closer to the Interstate and coastline. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Chance for snow arriving by the afternoon. Expect gusty winds with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Snow & gusty winds continue and are expected to taper off later in the day. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY: A mixture of sun & clouds with highs ranging from the upper 30s to the mid 40s.

