Maine’s Anne Simon announces return for fifth season

She said there’s nothing that would push her away from finishing her college career in a Maine uniform.
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine guard Anne Simon is coming back for a fifth season.

Simon won the America East Player and Defensive Player of the Year awards before an injury-riddled 2022-23 season with the Black Bears.

Now, she will be embarking on Maine’s offseason program to further develop her on-court chemistry with reigning conference player of the year, Adrianna Smith, and several returners to the roster.

Simon said being at Maine has been “amazing” and she’s ready to help as much as she can to win an America East Championship.

She added that she’s fueled by looking for that first title.

“I’m so grateful for my teammates and coaching staff, but also for the fans. It definitely at the end made it easier for me to decide, knowing that I have the support behind me. Of course, I still haven’t got what I want (conference championship) so far with this team. I know we can have a great season next year, so it was a pretty easy decision at the end for me,” said Simon.

Simon took the roughly two weeks after the end of the season to decide on coming back to Orono.

She said there’s nothing that would push her away from finishing her college career in a Maine uniform.

