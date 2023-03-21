Maine/County Teacher of the Year Education Panel at Thomas College

Future teachers at Thomas college got the opportunity to speak to the 2022 Maine and County...
Future teachers at Thomas college got the opportunity to speak to the 2022 Maine and County Teacher of the Year(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Future teachers at Thomas College got the opportunity to speak to the 2022 Maine and County Teacher of the Year.

Kelsey Stoyanova is the 2022 Maine Teacher of the Year.

She spoke to the students about some of the challenges they may face while on the field and how to over come them.

She says being a teacher is about creating an authentic space for students to take in the world around them and apply it where they see fit.

She says she hopes the students understand that teachers are students too and that the journey of learning never stops.

“Today is incredibly important because you can see nation wide that there is a teacher shortage and that is fact and so to be able to come and speak with the largest incoming class of education majors that Thomas college has ever seen is incredible important because it is important for students to see early and often what it is like to be in a classroom,” Stoyanova said.

”I just like to feel really knowledgeable about what I am going to experience later and they are very knowledgeable, and they can give me the experience-type things that i need and be able to be there for me. I can always talk to them when ever I have any questions,” said Libby Forgues, education major at Thomas College.

The students were able to ask questions about overcoming some challenges within the industry.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock

Latest News

Active Pattern On The Way
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
Officials identify man killed in Hermon crash
The Belfast Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Belfast Masons are joining forces to help American...
Opposing organizations ban together in Belfast to help the community
Jordan Bishop
Trial of Orrington man charged in 2019 Bangor shooting begins
This round of American Rescue Plan Act money was distributed to three different entities across...
Bangor Public Library, Millinocket included in next round of PCC’s ARPA funding