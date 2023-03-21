Maine/County Teacher of the Year Education Panel at Thomas College

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Future teachers at Thomas College got the opportunity to speak to the 2022 Maine and County Teacher of the Year.

Kelsey Stoyanova is the 2022 Maine Teacher of the Year.

She spoke to the students about some of the challenges they may face while on the field and how to over come them.

She says being a teacher is about creating an authentic space for students to take in the world around them and apply it where they see fit.

She says she hopes the students understand that teachers are students too and that the journey of learning never stops.

“Today is incredibly important because you can see nation wide that there is a teacher shortage and that is fact and so to be able to come and speak with the largest incoming class of education majors that Thomas college has ever seen is incredible important because it is important for students to see early and often what it is like to be in a classroom,” Stoyanova said.

”I just like to feel really knowledgeable about what I am going to experience later and they are very knowledgeable, and they can give me the experience-type things that i need and be able to be there for me. I can always talk to them when ever I have any questions,” said Libby Forgues, education major at Thomas College.

The students were able to ask questions about overcoming some challenges within the industry.

