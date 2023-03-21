Maine football holds pro day at Gorham Sports Center

GORHAM, Maine (WABI) - Twelve draft-eligible Maine football players took the turf in Gorham for their pro day with scouts from the Packers and Patriots evaluating the talent.

Players provide workouts for NFL scouts to see (WABI/WMTW)

Draft hopeful center Michael Gerace did 29 reps of 225 lb. on the bench.

“I hit all my goals I wanted to. There’s some things I wish I did better, but at the end of the day, I can’t go back and fix it. I stand by all my training. Matt Mulligan, he did a great job with me along with Xavier Mitchell and Jacob Hennie over the last 12 weeks. I’m so happy and just ready for the next chapter,” said Gerace.

The NFL Draft is on April 27 in Kansas City, Mo.

