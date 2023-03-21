AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - It’s Access to Justice Day.

Tuesday, lawmakers took part in a public hearing on a bill to improve access to legal services.

If enacted, it will provide $3.9 million in the upcoming biennial fiscal year.

State Senator Anne Carney is backing the bill and says the need for civil representation is critical especially amongst low income residents.

She says the national justice index sets a goal of 10 legal aid attorneys for every 10,000 residents in a state with low income.

Carney says Maine falls short of this goal with just two legal aid attorneys for every 10,000 residents.

“Legal representation should not be a privilege among those privileged but a basic resource that is accessible to all. At Preble Street, We recognize that we work within a socio economic and justice system structure that often perpetuate cycles of poverty. Quality civil legal representation can be a lifelong that offers individuals a chance to extract themselves from the cycles,” said Terence Miller, a supporter of the bill.

