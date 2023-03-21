Lawmakers took part in a public hearing on a bill to improve access to legal services

Lawmakers took part in a public hearing on a bill to improve access to legal services
Lawmakers took part in a public hearing on a bill to improve access to legal services(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - It’s Access to Justice Day.

Tuesday, lawmakers took part in a public hearing on a bill to improve access to legal services.

If enacted, it will provide $3.9 million in the upcoming biennial fiscal year.

State Senator Anne Carney is backing the bill and says the need for civil representation is critical especially amongst low income residents.

She says the national justice index sets a goal of 10 legal aid attorneys for every 10,000 residents in a state with low income.

Carney says Maine falls short of this goal with just two legal aid attorneys for every 10,000 residents.

“Legal representation should not be a privilege among those privileged but a basic resource that is accessible to all. At Preble Street, We recognize that we work within a socio economic and justice system structure that often perpetuate cycles of poverty. Quality civil legal representation can be a lifelong that offers individuals a chance to extract themselves from the cycles,” said Terence Miller, a supporter of the bill.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock

Latest News

Active Pattern On The Way
Authorities responded to crash on Route 2 in Hermon Sunday morning.
Officials identify man killed in Hermon crash
The Belfast Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Belfast Masons are joining forces to help American...
Opposing organizations ban together in Belfast to help the community
Jordan Bishop
Trial of Orrington man charged in 2019 Bangor shooting begins
This round of American Rescue Plan Act money was distributed to three different entities across...
Bangor Public Library, Millinocket included in next round of PCC’s ARPA funding