Funeral plans announced for Penobscot County Jail administrator Capt. Hardwick

Captain Nick Hardwick
Captain Nick Hardwick(Jessie Hardwick)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Funeral services for the late Penobscot County Jail Administrator, Capt. Nicholas Hardwick Jr., will be this Friday.

Hardwick’s body was returned to Bangor over the weekend after he passed away unexpectedly while on vacation with his family earlier this month.

His service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Friday at the Anah Shrine Center on Broadway in Bangor.

It’s the same building that hosted Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley’s funeral just last Friday.

In lieu of flowers, Hardwick’s family is asking for donations to the officer’s fund at the Sheriff’s Office on Hammond Street in his memory.

