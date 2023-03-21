Columbia Falls to vote on giant flagpole moratorium

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine (WABI) - A Washington County town chosen as the site for what would be the world’s tallest flagpole will vote Tuesday on the future of the project.

The Bangor Daily News reports that Columbia Falls voters will decide on a 180-day moratorium on major developments to give the town more time to develop standards for the massive veterans’ park.

Wreaths Across America unveiled plans for Flagpole of Freedom Park nearly a year ago.

The flagpole would reach 1,776 feet above sea level - taller than the Empire State Building.

There would also be 55 individual parks with remembrance walls containing the names of every single veteran in U.S. history.

The town meeting is set for 7 p.m. at the Wreaths Across America gymnasium.

