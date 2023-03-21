Bucksport reloading for state championship repeat run

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Bucksport Golden Bucks are reloading for another state title run.

Golden Bucks defeated Lisbon, 1-0, in 2022 Class C state title game (WABI)

“We have good potential. We’ve got a lot of kids returning. We did lose a lot of seniors, but a lot of these kids have been playing together for a long time. A lot of the skill has been coming back. We have a good coaching staff, so I think our chances will be pretty high,” said Gavin Holyoke, junior No. 1 starting pitcher.

This year’s team has learned from the likes of the 2022 seniors: Tyler Hallett, Ty Giberson, and Jake Guty.

“They’re really good role models. They all teach you different things. Jake and Ty were really good pitchers. They really taught me how to throw faster,” said Brandon Elden, senior pitcher/infielder.

“Gibby and Guty will be big shoes to fill, but we got some pretty talented freshmen coming up. We got new faces at new positions, but I think that they’re willing to take the step and make sure that we can do what we did last year,” said Ayden Maguire, junior catcher.

Preseason opens on April 8 before early-season tests with the Wentworth Tournament on April 15 and Orono coming to Bucksport on April 19.

“It shows who is the most focused early in the season. Last year, we did pretty well, and we ended up being the best team in Class C,” said Elden.

“Everyone’s out to get us this year. They know what we’re capable of and what we did last year. We only lost one game last year to Ellsworth, so they all got that taste in their mouth that they want to beat us. We’re up for the challenge. We’re ready for the competition with Orono, Wentworth, and anyone that wants to step up. We’re ready,” said Maguire.

The Golden Bucks are ready to climb to the Class C mountaintop again.

“We’re all excited. We all want that same feeling we had last year at the end with all of us crowded up on the mound in the middle at Mansfield. Right now, we’re waiting and itching to get outside to hit some bombs and get fielding,” said Maguire.

“We’ve been waiting all winter coming off a state championship. We’ve all been waiting to get back into it,” said Holyoke.

“Our No. 1 priority is to get back to the state championship game. We’re all amped up to try and get there.

They’re hoping to add to the banners at Jewett Gymnasium.

The Golden Bucks defeated Lisbon, 1-0, to win their Class C state title in 2022.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.