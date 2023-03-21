A Bit Warmer Today, Scattered Snow & Rain Showers Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will cross through Northern Maine today, pulling a cold front across the state. This will provide us with more cloudiness today along with the chance of some scattered snow and rain showers. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky today with the bulk of the clouds across the northern half of the state and brighter conditions elsewhere. A few scattered snow showers will be possible this morning then as temperatures warm, we’ll see any snow showers mixing with or even changing to rain showers this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit warmer today with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s north and mid-40s to near 50° elsewhere. The cold front will push to our south and east this evening. Northwest winds behind the front will usher slightly colder air into the region. Look for temperatures to drop to the mid-teens to near 20° north and mainly low to mid-20s elsewhere. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight too.

High pressure will bring us a nice day Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Low pressure is forecast to move into Quebec on Thursday, bringing us our next round of unsettled weather. Look for some scattered rain and snow showers possible Thursday morning followed by steadier rain and snow north and rain closer to the coast during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 30s to mid-40s. It looks like by the time precipitation winds down Thursday night, light accumulations of snow of a coating to an inch or two can be expected around Greenville to Millinocket and Houlton, North of there, the amounts will be higher with Northern Aroostook County seeing as much as 4-8″. We’ll get a break between storm systems on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Another, more significant, storm is forecast to move into the Mid-Atlantic Saturday morning then head northward into the Gulf of Maine Saturday night into Sunday morning. The exact timing and track of the system will determine precipitation types and amounts. At this point, there is a bit more agreement in the data this morning for precipitation to begin later in the day Saturday or sometime Saturday evening then continue through the first half of the day Sunday. The track of the system looks like it will be through the Gulf of Maine which will keep us on the colder side of the storm and allow precipitation to fall mostly as snow even along the coastline. So with the storm expect to track offshore and the bulk of the snow coming during the nighttime hours, we’ve got a better chance for accumulating snow with several inches possible across much of the state by early Sunday afternoon. Of course, this is still several days away and many things can change between now and then so stay tuned for forecast updates but at this point, it looks like we’re going to need to break out the shovels and plows again this weekend.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers possible mainly north of Bangor. Highs between 40°-50°. West/southwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows between 15°-29°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 37°-47°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers possible during the morning then rain and snow likely north of Bangor and rain likely from Bangor to the coast during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Saturday: Increasing clouds. Snow possible by late afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

