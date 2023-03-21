A bill to allow suicide be considered a death while in the line of duty was discussed at the State House

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Earlier in Augusta, lawmakers heard testimony on a bill to allow suicide to be considered a death while in the line of duty.

Representative Suzanne Salisbury says the emergency services field was dominated by men for years and part of the culture was to just move on after difficult calls.

She says they were considered heroes who did not need counseling or medication back then.

According to the U-S fire administration, public safety personnel are five times more likely to suffer symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder which may lead to a higher rate of suicide.

This bill will offer some compensation for the families who are left behind.

Piscataquis County Sheriff Robert Young testified in favor of the bill and says there are incidents in the field that never leave your memory.

“You think about being an officer and you think about firefighting and you’re gonna get hurt. You think about apprehending dangerous person, you expect, there’s gonna be some injuries. but nobody expects that your mental health is going to take a hit, but it does. There are those events or incidents that still flood your mind with an image, with a smell, with a sound, that you cannot escape it. It will not let you go,” Young said.

The bill will evaluate whether a law enforcement officer, firefighter, E-M-S worker or corrections officer who died by suicide has died in the line of duty.

