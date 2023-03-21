Belfast activists rally against Bank of America

Belfast Third Actors say the bank continues to fund new fossil fuel projects
Third Act organized more than 100 events around the country on Tuesday, including in Belfast.
Third Act organized more than 100 events around the country on Tuesday, including in Belfast.(Belfast Third Act)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A group of activists in Belfast took to the streets Tuesday as part of a nationwide day of action.

According to Third Act, their group is made up of Americans over the age of 60 determined to change the world for the better.

Third Act organized more than 100 events around the country on Tuesday, including in Belfast.

Third Actors say they were rallying against Bank of America and what they call the bank’s continued funding of new fossil fuel projects.

A demonstration took place along Route 3. They also marched to the bank’s front door and handed representatives letters and petitions.

Organizers say more than 50 people attended the event.

Bank of America declined to comment on the protest, instead pointing us to the sustainability portion of their website.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock

Latest News

Captain Nick Hardwick
Funeral plans announced for Penobscot County Jail administrator Capt. Hardwick
Empty Bowls Project
Postponed: Northeast Harbor students take part in Empty Bowls Project
Maine legislature considers aid for state dairy farmers
A butterfly enjoys the flowers at Leafsong Family Farm in Belmont
Bangor residents are eager for spring