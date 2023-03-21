Belfast activists rally against Bank of America

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A group of activists in Belfast took to the streets Tuesday as part of a nationwide day of action.

According to Third Act, their group is made up of Americans over the age of 60 determined to change the world for the better.

Third Act organized more than 100 events around the country on Tuesday, including in Belfast.

Third Actors say they were rallying against Bank of America and what they call the bank’s continued funding of new fossil fuel projects.

A demonstration took place along Route 3. They also marched to the bank’s front door and handed representatives letters and petitions.

Organizers say more than 50 people attended the event.

Bank of America declined to comment on the protest, instead pointing us to the sustainability portion of their website.

