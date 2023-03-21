Bangor Public Library, Millinocket included in next round of PCC’s ARPA funding

This round of American Rescue Plan Act money was distributed to three different entities across...
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot County Commissioners distributed nearly $175,000 in ARPA funding at Tuesday morning’s meeting.

This round of American Rescue Plan Act money was distributed to three different entities across Penobscot County.

The largest check presented today was $100,000 to the Bangor Public Library.

It will be used, in part, to help the library address the needs of Bangor’s unhoused population.

“On behalf of the Bangor Public Library, thanks for this grant, which will go to fund one year of a two-year social worker position within the library to interface with other agencies in the Bangor region to work on the current challenges the region is facing. It’ll also pay for supplies and an audit of the program, but the majority of it will go towards one year of the position,” said Shavaun Rigler, development and PR for the library.

Design Wall Housing also received $25,000 and the Town of Millinocket was awarded nearly $50,000.

Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock

