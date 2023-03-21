Bangor Game Warden keeps locals in tune with ice safety tips

(WABI)
By Sierra Whaley
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It may be officially spring, but that winter feeling isn’t gone yet.

Officials are urging those going outdoors to keep ice conditions in mind.

Bangor Game Warden Arron Rideout understands some tips may seem repetitive, however, it’s important to always take precaution.

Rideout said keeping your life jackets handy is key all year round.

”As we’re losing the snow and losing the ice, we’re going to be starting to see other recreation activities and fishing activities right around the corner,” said Rideout.”Open water fishing, canoeing, boating, and recreation on the water is a good time for people to keep in mind life jackets.”

Rideout said the unexpected could happen any time and it’s best to stay prepared and dress properly.

If you’re looking for more tips on ice safety, you can go to maine.gov for more information.

