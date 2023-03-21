2023 Union Fair Poster Contest Winner

Union Fair poster
Union Fair poster(Union Fair/ Alexa Pelkey)
By Sierra Whaley
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
UNION, Maine (WABI) - Congratulation’s to Alexa Pelkey from Washington, Maine!

She was presented the $750 cash prize for her amazing artwork during the 2023 Union Fair Society Meeting.

Pelkey says she’s always been inspired by the vast nature in Maine ever since she was a child.

The mother of two has shared her artwork with the community before.

She’s made logos, signs for restaurants and even window art for businesses.

The posters will be on display at area businesses soon.

