TSA officers stop woman from bringing loaded gun on plane

Police in Virginia removed the gun and cited the woman on state charges. She also faces a...
Police in Virginia removed the gun and cited the woman on state charges. She also faces a financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to a TSA security checkpoint.(TSA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (Gray News) – Transportation Security Administration officers at Norfolk International Airport stopped a woman from bringing a loaded 9mm handgun on her flight Friday.

According to a news release, the x-ray unit alerted agents to have a closer inspection of her carry-on bag.

Police in Virginia removed the gun and cited the woman on state charges. She also faces a financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to a TSA security checkpoint.

TSA said the penalty for carrying weapons recently increased to a maximum of $15,000.

“Friday marked the seventh gun that our officers in Norfolk have prevented from being carried onto a flight so far this young year,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport.

TSA reports that 6,542 firearms were caught in 2022 at airport security checkpoints nationwide, and 88% of those guns were loaded.

Passengers are only permitted to fly with firearms in checked baggage. Firearms must be unloaded then packed in a hard-sided locked case. The locked case must be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared, TSA explained.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock

Latest News

One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning
Walk4warmth
Husson’s Walk For Warmth raises money for Bangor Homeless Shelter
Boat Show returns to Bangor after COVID-19 pandemic
Boat Show returns to Bangor after COVID-19 pandemic
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Feb....
In Trump probe, NYC grand jury hearing from final witnesses
Police say 45-year-old James Toliver Craig was arrested and booked on charges of first-degree...
Police: Dentist used rush order cyanide to poison wife