As spring arrives, so do pot holes

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The arrival of spring is welcome news, but it also marks the time of year we need to be on the lookout for pot holes!

To avoid a trip to the body shop it’s a good idea to make sure you avoid any run ins...or runovers as the case may be.

Bangor Public Works says they have plenty of road patch ready when the occasion calls for it, but, they haven’t needed it as much this winter.

”The cumulative thawing index that we look at for how frozen the ground is, is really coming up fast so the frost is coming out of the grounds. We have posted our roads for heavy vehicles to some of our roads to try to avoid damage to those roads. I hate to say it and I wish I could knock on wood but potholes have not really been that bad this year. We have our share of complaints but we haven’t had that mixture that we had last February where we had a lot of freeze thaw and then rain on top of that,” said Aaron Huotari, Bangor Public Works.

Plow trucks are a big offender when it comes to digging up holes that have been patched.

With a chance for plowable snow in the forecast this weekend, its a good bet we aren’t out of the woods yet, even with winter in our rear view mirrors.

