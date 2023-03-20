Plea deal expected for woman accused of 2019 Richmond killing

RICHMOND, Maine (WABI) - A plea deal could result in the drop of a murder charge against a woman accused of killing a Richmond man in September 2019.

Chanda Lilly was arrested in March 2020 in connection to the death of Andrew Sherman who was found dead in his home in October 2019.

Prosecutors say Lilly is expected to plead guilty to robbery this week as a part of a plea deal.

In exchange, the charge of felony murder against Lilly will be dropped.

It is unclear if there will be a recommended sentence.

Lilly was the second person arrested in connection to the death.

