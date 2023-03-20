Plea deal expected for woman accused of 2019 Richmond killing

(MGN)
By Sierra Whaley
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Maine (WABI) - A plea deal could result in the drop of a murder charge against a woman accused of killing a Richmond man in September 2019.

Chanda Lilly was arrested in March 2020 in connection to the death of Andrew Sherman who was found dead in his home in October 2019.

Prosecutors say Lilly is expected to plead guilty to robbery this week as a part of a plea deal.

In exchange, the charge of felony murder against Lilly will be dropped.

It is unclear if there will be a recommended sentence.

Lilly was the second person arrested in connection to the death.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock

Latest News

One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning
Walk4warmth
Husson’s Walk For Warmth raises money for Bangor Homeless Shelter
Boat Show returns to Bangor after COVID-19 pandemic
Boat Show returns to Bangor after COVID-19 pandemic
Matthew Plummer
Arrest made after man shot at Boothbay Harbor apartment complex, hours-long standoff