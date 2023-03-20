Nice Start To The Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure building to our south will bring us a nice start to the work week. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies today with high temperatures in the mid-30s to around 40° north and low to mid-40s elsewhere. A weak disturbance moving into Southern Quebec could bring a few snow showers across the northern half of the state otherwise expect a dry day for most locales. The pressure gradient will remain fairly tight across the state with low pressure over the Maritimes and high pressure to our south resulting in a west/southwest breeze gusting to 25-30 MPH at times today. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight with lows mainly in the low to mid-20s.

We’ll see a few more clouds around for our Tuesday with another disturbance approaching the area. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with the bulk of the clouds across the northern half of the state and brighter conditions elsewhere. Temperatures will be a bit warmer too with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s north and mid to upper 40s elsewhere. High pressure will bring us a nice day Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Low pressure is forecast to move into Quebec on Thursday, bringing us our next round of unsettled weather. Look for some scattered rain and snow showers possible Thursday morning followed by steadier rain and snow north and rain closer to the coast during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 30s to mid-40s. We’ll get a break between storm systems on Friday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s. Another, more significant, storm is forecast to move into the Mid-Atlantic Saturday morning then head northward into the Gulf of Maine by Saturday night into Sunday morning. Depending on the exact track of the system, it looks like we could be in for another round of accumulating snow, possibly significant. We’ll keep you posted.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 36°-46°. West/southwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 18°-28°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s north and mid to upper 40s elsewhere. West/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers possible during the morning then rain and snow likely north of Bangor and rain likely from Bangor to the coast during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

