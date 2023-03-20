New owner of Finn’s happy to be re-opening an Ellsworth staple

Finn's Irish Public House
Finn's Irish Public House(WABI)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Like many in the Ellsworth community, Airline Brewing owner Gary Cresswell was saddened to hear about Finn’s Irish Pub closing its doors for good last July.

“There’s never really a harder decision than having to close down a business you’ve poured your heart and soul into for many a year,” Cresswell said.

Creswell has now entered into an agreement to buy Finn’s and will be reopening Finn’s, keeping the name and the location.

“We were very excited because they’re obviously very talented and competent restaurant owners, and they wanted to keep the vision we had for Finn’s,” said Paul Markosian, Finn’s current owner. ”They wanted to keep it going as Finn’s, and that was wonderful to us.”

“Every building, every business, has its own feel,” Cresswell added. “You know, Finn’s is Finn’s. We’re buying it for Finn’s. We like it for what it was. We don’t feel any need to change it.”

Finn’s had been a staple of the downtown area for more than a decade, and Creswell says he understands what a place like Finn’s means to people in places like Ellsworth.

“Every community needs a pub, a church, and a local convenience store so people have the ability to interact, mix, mingle, meet friends, meet customers, meet potential new customers. So for us, it’s just a great opportunity to give back and be part of the local community,” Cresswell said.

The hope is to have Finn’s open around mid-June. And while he’ll be happy to have folks once again sharing a pint at the pub this summer, it might be a little later than that before the new owner gets a chance to do the same.

“We’re probably going to be running around like crazy,” Creswell laughed. “It’ll just be a blur. If I have a minute to stop and see it, it will probably be November, when we get a chance to sit and look around and enjoy.”

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock

Latest News

As spring arrives, so do pot holes
Milford woman battling Stage 4 Colorectal cancer uses crafting to spread awareness about the...
Milford woman uses crafting to spread awareness about colon cancer
Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce
Ellsworth Chamber close to hiring new executive director
Walk4warmth
Husson’s Walk For Warmth raises money for Bangor Homeless Shelter