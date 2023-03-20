Man shot at Boothbay Harbor apartment complex

Police Lights
Police Lights(WBNG)
By WMTW
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Law enforcement agencies say a man was shot this afternoon in Boothbay Harbor.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Reed Road.

The victim was taken to Maine Medical Center through LifeFlight.

A suspect is believed to be contained.

Maine State Police are assisting Lincoln County deputies and Boothbay Harbor Police.

The shooting is being investigated further.

