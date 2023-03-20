Ice Boats on Pushaw Lake during the first day of spring

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Although it’s the first day of spring, it’s not too late for ice sports!

The Chickawaukie Ice Boat Club launched from Gould’s Landing in Orono Monday morning for their 100 Mile Race.

Since the late 1700s, ice boats have been a way to enjoy ice over rivers and lakes.

The boats are powered by sails and are supported by metal runners.

The crafts are pushed off, and glide atop the ice.

Chickawaukie members often sail on various lakes around Maine and Canada.

Between the race turnout and the weather conditions, it’s the perfect day to cruise on the ice.

“This is a rare occurrence because you’re going to be racing 100 miles today. There’s a couple of different classes of ice boats out there. And there’s people that have come as far away as Maryland Long Island Michigan and Canada to be here today. So that’s pretty exciting. It’s doesn’t happen very often to be able to erase this kind of distance. We have beautiful weather today and great wins to be able to sail,” said John Shuster, new member of the club.

For more information on the Chickawaukie Ice Boat Club, you can go to iceboat.me

