Ellsworth Chamber close to hiring new executive director

Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce
Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce(WABI)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The search for a new executive director for the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce is almost over.

The Chamber’s Board of Director’s has received approximately 60 resumes from people both local and nationally and will be finishing up the interview process this week.

Board Chair Tom Wheeler said the board is pleased with the pool of applicants and is looking forward to filling the position that has been vacant since mid-January.

“Our applicants that have applied for it are excited about the job. We’ve heard things like, ‘Dream job’ mentioned and, ‘having a position that I would really enjoy.’ So, I think we’ve got a good group of applicants,” he said.

Wheeler said the board hopes to announce a new executive director within the next two weeks.

