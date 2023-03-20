Brewer man charged with arson in Saturday house fire

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer man has been charged with arson after a fire in Brewer Saturday morning.

Dustin Gagnon, 20, is also charged with domestic violence terrorizing and aggravated reckless conduct.

Brewer Police say fire officials considered the fire at a Greenwood Drive home suspicious.

They say witnesses indicated a history of domestic violence crimes.

Gagnon was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

Officials say the family who lived at the home is safe and accounted for.

