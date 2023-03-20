Brewer man charged with arson in Saturday house fire

Dustin Gagnon
Dustin Gagnon(Penobscot County Jail)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer man has been charged with arson after a fire in Brewer Saturday morning.

Dustin Gagnon, 20, is also charged with domestic violence terrorizing and aggravated reckless conduct.

Brewer Police say fire officials considered the fire at a Greenwood Drive home suspicious.

They say witnesses indicated a history of domestic violence crimes.

Gagnon was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

Officials say the family who lived at the home is safe and accounted for.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of tiny house
Bangor approves tiny home park
Hundred dollar bills
Maine has $303M in unclaimed property: See if you’re owed
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley
Holden police chief passes away at age 60
Maine Game Wardens located Maine Game Wardens located Kimberly Pushard, age 51, and Angela...
Two women missing from Topsham area found safe in East Hancock

Latest News

Ice Boat
Ice Boats on Pushaw Lake during the first day of spring
Arrest warrant still active for mother after Sunday Amber Alert
Finn's Irish Public House
New owner of Finn’s happy to be re-opening an Ellsworth staple
As spring arrives, so do pot holes