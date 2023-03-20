Boat Show returns to Bangor after COVID-19 pandemic

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Boat Show was in full swing this weekend.

Around the Cross Insurance were boat vendors, other products and organizations dealing with boats, and boat enthusiasts.

Having taken a few years break with the pandemic, this is the show’s return back to Bangor.

One vendor says it’s been a tough but welcomed return back to the Captain’s seat.

President and Owner of Hamllin’s Marine, Dan Higgins said, “All of our show set up for equipment supplies, people, we were rusty. So, we had to go on a scavenger hunt to find all our stairs or docking and our money booth! It’s so good. This is a second show we’ve done in two weeks we were at the Orono sportsman show, and that’s when I realized things really were like they used to be. So, we have the opportunity to talk to customers, we can ask them what they actually want, not what we just have that they have to buy. And that hasn’t happened for three years.”

Dealing with a variety of groups from fishers to couples, to entire families, Higgins says that some of the great things about selling boats in Maine is managing a diverse inventory and getting to work with different people.

Higgins said, “Because we have a really huge vast market in Maine. We have little lakes ponds, and we have the ocean. And so, we have we have to do everything from small row boats to pontoon boats are a blast. I don’t like to hear the thing, ‘nobody needs a boat’. Nobody needs a boat. They do it for themselves. It’s fun. And it’s what they look forward to all year round, especially when it’s been so nasty. The weather hasn’t been predictable. And I think this year in particular people are really looking forward to open water.”

Getting the chance to work with folks face-to-face and see boats in-person seems to make the difference in finding the perfect vessel to climb aboard.

Now, let’s back up.

What about this money booth?

Higgins explains, “I came in I came from sales and marketing. So I always wanted to come in with some sort of gimmick, what’s gonna make them buy? We’ve done everything from the old carnival hammer with a bell to Skee-Ball we’ve done balloons, darts, and then, you know, the magic of the internet. I saw that online one day, and the deal is for every $1,000 that somebody spends on a boat, they get a second in the money booth, and it is a riot. The excitement that people have we there’s definitely a skill level and that they get to take that as a gift card.”

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.