Black Bear football players training for pro day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former Maine and NFL tight end Matt Mulligan is helping Black Bears Michael Gerace, Jacob Hennie, and Xavier Mitchell gear up for Tuesday’s pro day.

The pro day is on Tuesday from 1-5 p.m. at Gorham Sports Center. The workouts are open to the public. (WABI/Stephanie Mulligan)

The workouts are an opportunity for players who may not have been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine or senior bowl games to show scouts what they can bring to a pro football team.

“They’ve been training eight times a week. It’s four days with Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. We run or do plyometrics or some sort of movement pattern in the mornings. Then, they come here and lift later on,” said Mulligan.

Mulligan explained how the pro day is an important opportunity for these players.

“I think it always matters, especially for us being from not FBS. It just gives a chance for scouts to see (in addition to) our film, they can see how a kid is really explosive and strong. For linemen, tight ends, and big skill positions, the bench press matters. It’s just another way to let scouts know that we can play at the next level,” said Mulligan.

He’s hoping to see these players match his route to pro football.

“For me, (it’s nice) any time you can get to be a part of someone’s life chasing their dream. Their dream is really the next step, just one more step. They’ve made it and done that, and now they have to go ahead and live it out. I want to be a part of that,” said Mulligan.

Now, it all comes down to the proving ground.

“We’ve put in the work. You’ve put in the time. We’ve lifted heavy, trained, sprinted, done plyometrics, and all of these different things with change of direction stuff. Just go out there and lay it on the line. Any opportunity you get, you try to seize the moment,” said Mulligan.

They’re hoping to make an outstanding impression.

